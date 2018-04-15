Closing arguments to be made in UWS nanny murder trial

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
On Monday, closing arguments will be made in the trial of a nanny accused of killing two young children in her care.

Yoselyn Ortega's lawyer has argued she was too mentally ill to understand what she allegedly did back in October of 2012.

However, prosecutors say Ortaga knew exactly what she was doing when she fatally stabbed Lucia Krim, 6, and Leo, 2, in the bathroom of their Upper West Side apartment.

