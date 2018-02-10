Fishing boat, 2 on board missing off New Jersey coast

EMBED </>More Videos

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fishing boat off the coast of Barnegat

BARNEGAT, New Jersey (WABC) --
The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a fishing boat that issued a distress signal about 40 miles off the coast of Barnegat, New Jersey.

The desperate effort began after the distress signal was sent around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, and now, two fishermen who have been missing for nearly two days.

The missing vessel is a 46-foot fishing boat called the Queen Ann's Revenge. On board were 30-year-old Paul Matos, of Bayville, and his crew member Dennis Smalling.

The Coast Guard dispatched boats, a helicopter and an airplane to the scene. A fishing boat helping in the search found possible debris.

Units from New Jersey to North Carolina were taking part in the search

At the time of the distress report, there were 10-foot seas, 25 mph winds and a sea temperature of 46 degrees Fahrenheit, the Coast Guard said.

Capt. Scott Anderson, commander of Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay, said suspending a case is never an easy decision for first responders to make.

"We would like to extend our condolences to the families and the fishing community affected by this tragic incident," Anderson said in an emailed statement.

If mariners discover any items related to the fishing vessel, it is requested they contact Sector Delaware Bay watchstanders at 215-271-4940.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
missing personfishingcoast guardBarnegat BeachOcean County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
DOT trying to repair malfunctioning traffic lights in NYC
NYC confirms 3rd child flu death as epidemic gets worse
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Funeral for 3 family members killed in historic Bronx fire
Motorcycle in Canadian Prime Minister's motorcade involved in crash
48-year-old man found dead after fire tears through home
Chief of Staff Kelly expressed to Trump willingness to resign: Sources
Large brawl after school basketball game under investigation
Show More
Combined Korean hockey team takes the ice for historic Olympic debut
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
SAD UPDATE: Emaciated dog dies after abandoned by owners
Thieves stealing food delivery vehicles in Nassau County
Fire shoots out of high-rise apartment in Manhattan
More News
Top Video
Vets worry 'egg challenge' may pose choking hazard to dogs
Police: Man behind fatal stabbing may have upset over hex
Newborn found abandoned in airport bathroom
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video