Coast Guard searching for missing swimmer at Jersey Shore

Authorities are searching for a woman who disappeared while swimming in waters off the Jersey shore.Point Pleasant Beach police say the 24-year-old woman was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday. She had been swimming with a male friend when she started having problems and soon disappearedThe Coast Guard was notified about the disappearance and soon launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from its Manasquan Inlet station and a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City.The names of the woman and the man she was swimming with have not been released.The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.