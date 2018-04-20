Columbine HS holds day of service, not walkouts, on April 20

EMBED </>More Videos

Columbine High School students volunteer in the community every year on the anniversary of the school shooting to honor those lost in the tragedy. (David Zalubowski/AP Photo)

Officials at the school district of Columbine High School have asked their students to participate in a day of service rather than join the National School Walkout on April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.

Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Jason E. Glass said in a letter to the school district that he hopes students of Columbine will continue volunteering at community organizations on April 20 as they have done in the past. This year will mark the 19th anniversary since the tragic shooting. The students of Columbine participated in the March 14 #Enough National School Walkout.

"While the folks in Florida encouraged a demonstration of unified, national support through student walkouts, I request our schools and students consider honoring the memory of Columbine by following the lead of the Columbine community, which believes firmly in the motto, 'A Time to Remember, a Time to Hope,'" wrote Glass. "Coming together, giving back, and having a collective positive impact on our community has been a Jeffco tradition, and I hope we continue that tradition."

The National School Walkout was organized by students from Ridgefield High School in Ridgefield, Conn. Walkouts across the nation are planned for April 20 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Over 2,300 walkouts have been planned around the U.S., according to the organization. As students gather outside, they will take 13 seconds of silence to honor the 13 students killed in the Columbine shooting.

David Hogg, a survivor of the Parkland school shooting and gun control activist, said on Twitter that students of Columbine should continue their tradition of community service.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingcolumbine school shootinggun controlstudentshigh school
Top Stories
Nassau County investigates MS-13 threats against cops
Mayor to announce ban on cars in Central Park
Suffolk Co. officer saves driver from burning SUV
In Comey memos, Trump talks of jailed journalists, 'hookers'
LA Fitness apologizes after employees call cops on black gym member in NJ
Grandmother suspected in Minnesota, Florida deaths caught
2 deputies killed while eating at restaurant in Florida
Hundreds of school walkouts planned on Columbine anniversary
Show More
Suspect charged with killing dad of 5 at Bronx hair salon
3 injured when driver crashes into Long Island supermarket
911 operator gets jail time for hanging up on emergency calls
Comey memo: Trump complained of Flynn's 'judgment issues'
Police: Man claiming to be A-Rod's nephew held for ransom
More News