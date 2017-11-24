A community on Long Island is agreeing to pay the remainder of a $3.5 million settlement to a man who was run over by an emergency vehicle while lying on the beach.Marshall Starkman was struck as he lay in a lounge chair in 2010 by an officer driving a Long Beach police SUV. The officer was responding to a swimmer in distress at the time.Among his injuries, Starkman suffered broken ribs and fractured vertebrae.The city will pay $656,000 to cover the remaining amount owed as part of the judgement against the city, not covered by the city's insurance.