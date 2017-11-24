  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Long Island community agrees to pay remainder of settlement after man run over on beach

LONG BEACH, Long Island --
A community on Long Island is agreeing to pay the remainder of a $3.5 million settlement to a man who was run over by an emergency vehicle while lying on the beach.

Marshall Starkman was struck as he lay in a lounge chair in 2010 by an officer driving a Long Beach police SUV. The officer was responding to a swimmer in distress at the time.

Among his injuries, Starkman suffered broken ribs and fractured vertebrae.

The city will pay $656,000 to cover the remaining amount owed as part of the judgement against the city, not covered by the city's insurance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beachessettlementLong BeachNassau County
Load Comments
Top Stories
2 men, teen found in car of woman killed in carjacking
8-year-old hurt when car crashes while child steers it
Who could Mets and Yankees target this Black Friday?
2 suspects wanted in violent Pinkberry robbery
Man fatally shot inside Brooklyn check cashing store
Shoppers hit the stores in search of Black Friday bargains
7 On Your Side: Top tips for surviving Black Friday
2-year-old boy dead, mother critically injured in house fire
Show More
At least 200 dead in blast, shooting at mosque in Egypt
Man arrested in hit-and-run that critically injured pedestrian
Runners offended by Massapequa Turkey Trot's Facebook post
Suspect arrested after state trooper and father of 3 killed on Thanksgiving
Mom, 2 sons facing burglary and assault charges
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in New York City
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
More Photos