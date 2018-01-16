2018 TCS New York City Marathon: Apply Now through February 15th!

NEW YORK --It's on! The month-long period to apply for a the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon is underway. Runners can submit their application through February 15th, with the drawing for the non-guaranteed slots scheduled for February 28th.
The 48th running of the world's largest marathon takes place on Sunday, November 4th, 2018
You can submit your application at tcsnycmarathon.org.
"We're excited to welcome runners of all abilities and backgrounds to apply for a chance to participate in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon," said Ronnie Tucker, senior vice president of marketing and digital for New York Road Runners. "While there are multiple avenues for runners from all over the world to find their way to the TCS New York City Marathon starting line-from entering the free drawing to receiving guaranteed entry through NYRR's popular 9+1 program to running with one of NYRR's official charity partners-the TCS New York City Marathon is a moving and transformative experience for all participants, from the time they apply to the moment they cross that finish line."
Along with the drawing process for non-guaranteed runners, those who have earned their guaranteed entry must log on and claim their spot. Information regarding guaranteed entry is available at tcsnycmarathon.org.
The non-guaranteed entry drawing is free to enter, and brings together runners of all backgrounds from around the world. Each person may enter the non-guaranteed pool only once.
Those who have not earned their entry and do not get selected in the drawing still have options that will allow them to run the event. You can register to run for charity, including NYRR's Team for Kids. Team for Kids is the TCS New York City Marathon's largest charity, raising money for free youth running programs for kids who would otherwise have little access to the sport. There are 267,000 youth served nationally through NYRR's free youth running programs and events, including 134,000 in New York City's five boroughs.
The theme of last year's marathon - IT WILL MOVE YOU - returns for another year, highlighting the life-changing power of the event, and the transformative power of running.
Last year, 50,773 runners crossed the finish line of the TCS New York City Marathon, making it the largest marathon in the world for 2017. For the first time in 40 years, an American won the women's open division: Shalane Flanagan, running as an NYRR Team for Kids Ambassador, crossed the finish line first in 2:26:53.
Since the first edition of the event in 1970, there have been 1,176,5490 total finishers in New York City Marathon history.
For more information about the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon, and to apply, visit tcsnycmarathon.org.