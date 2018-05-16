3 top charity events in NYC this weekend

Taste of Tribeca 2018

Essex Street Academy's 8th Annual Gala

New York Urban League Young Professionals' 2018 Gala

Looking to make a difference this week?From the annual Taste of Tribeca block party to galas to support the college ambitions of public high school students, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Taste the creations of more than 60 Tribeca restaurants -- including Bubby's Tribeca, Duane Park Patisserie and Gigino Trattoria -- in support of local public schools. The annual Taste of Tribeca fundraiser runs rain or shine this Saturday at Duane and Greenwich streets with live music, family-friendly activities, and tours of local pubs and wine shops. All proceeds go to arts and enrichment programs at two public elementary schools: PS 150 Tribeca Learning Center and PS 234 Independence School.Saturday, May 19, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.334 Greenwich St.$45 for early bird ticket, $160 for a four-pack, $700 for a family tableJoin writer and civil rights activist Shaun King in raising funds for Essex Street Academy, a small, progressive public high school on the Lower East Side. The gala, at the Manny Cantor Center, will include Southeast Asian bites by Vien, an open bar, music, dancing and a speech by King.Saturday, May 19, 7:30-10:30 p.m.Manny Cantor Center, 197 E. Broadway$100Help the New York Urban League Young Professionals create pathways to college for graduating high school seniors. The Rebirth 2018 Gala will bring together more than 250 young African-American professionals to raise scholarship funds and celebrate 15 years of the organization. Expect live music, bites and an open bar.Saturday, May 19, 7:30-11:30 p.m.The Tillary Hotel Brooklyn, 85 Flatbush Ave. Extension$100---