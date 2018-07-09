4 diverse community events in NYC this week

Day of Solidarity/ Dia de Solidaridad at Schomburg Center

Looking to get out and into the community this week?From a forum tackling contemporary racism to an opportunity to support homeless LGBTQ youth, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in New York City this week. Read on for a rundown.---Join community organizers, grassroots activists and guest speakers for a Day of Solidarity at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture this Tuesday. The day's programming will include an open forum and resource fair tackling the contemporary issues of racism, immigration, detention, family separation and the historic criminalization of racialized bodies.Tuesday, July 10, 4-8 p.m.Dive into an immersive self-care session with Medi Club this Wednesday evening. The event will feature a 200-person sound bowl meditation, followed by a collaborative performance featuring rapper ADH and drummer Frank Malloy, a hang drum demonstration, a live DJ set, a town hall with community members. Guests will also enjoy chocolate from Raw Chocolate Love and cold matcha drinks on the rooftop with Matchabar as the sunsets.Wednesday, July 11, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Mix and mingle with a diverse array of black professionals at AfropolitanNYC's Diaspora networking session this Friday evening. The highlight of the night: Attendees with roots from all over the world -- including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Cameroon, Jamaica and the US -- will represent their cultures in a dance battle.Friday, July 13, 6-10:30 p.m.Looking to give back to the community? The Active Citizen welcomes volunteers to help provide dinner to homeless LGBTQ youth at New Alternatives For LGBT Homeless Youth this Sunday evening. Volunteers will help make and serve a meal to local youth in need, then clean the kitchen, while getting to know fellow New Yorkers passionate about serving the community.Sunday, July 15, 4:45-7:30 p.m.