5 Deals Worth Checking Out In SoHo

If you live, work or play in SoHo, you might be missing out on some terrific deals at the local businesses you regularly patronize. So we've rounded up five deals being offered at businesses around the neighborhood, from Indian eats to a fun activity for kids."Named as one of six great museums in NYC for kids by CBS New York, Children's Museum of the Arts has nurtured the artistic talents of youngsters since 1988," Groupon writes. "The SoHo facility's 10,000 square feet of galleries host three annual exhibitions by established and emerging contemporary artists, as well as children's work from the museum's permanent collection. Beyond reverence for the arts, each showing is designed to inspire kids to create their own work through the museum's nonprofit hands-on art program, which hosts kids who range from 10 months to 15 years old.": Admission for two for $11.50 or admission for four for $24 (normally $22 or $44)At this Sullivan Street spot, "customers can experience the tastes and charms of a Sicilian cafe without stepping foot outside of SoHo," Groupon writes. "On the casual eatery's menu, diners with a taste for international fare can expect to find warm panini filled delicate slices of aged prosciutto and arugula, sugar-speckled cannolis, freshly made gelato topped with glistening fruit, and cups of authentic Italian espresso.": 25% cash back on any purchaseFloral artist Julia Testa "thrives in design because she's always had a lot to say and she loves to discover what makes people tick," according to her website. Now, aspiring flower-arrangers can learn the opinionated designer's secrets firsthand, at a two-hour arrangement course offered at Testa's Thompson Street studio. The price includes all materials, a vase, and flowers to take home, along with plenty of wine to drink while class is in session.: $145 for a class for one or $249 for a class for two (normally $285 and $570)"The white takeout boxes are the only bland things about Desi Food Truck," Groupon writes of this Indian food truck, which has a permanent outpost in SoHo Square Park. "The chefs specialize in street foods from throughout the subcontinent, from the spicy chicken tikka masala to the vegetarian-friendly lentils served with rice and indian pickles. The most highly recommended dish, however, is the biryani. The chefs toss the rice with spices typical of a Kolkata market and pair it with tender cuts of goat.": 25% cash back on any purchaseAt the Broome Street outpost of Red & White Spa, "a friendly staffer greets each client and immediately offers him or her a complimentary glass of lemon- or cucumber-infused water," Groupon writes. "In-depth consultations are next on the agenda. The spa's experts listen to each client's goals and beauty concerns, and then together they select the perfect treatment. These include facials that use products from such reputable brands as Dermalogica and Intracuticals, as well as massage.": A signature massage or facial for $47 (normally $120), a deep-tissue or aromatherapy massage for $57.50 (normally $135), or a couples massage for $89 (normally $240)