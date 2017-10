6 pumpkin and apple picking adventures near NYC

With Halloween just around the corner, the time to take your family on a fall harvest adventure is now.Hayrides, apple-picking and pumpkins galore -- here are a few patches and farms within 25 miles of NYC:1. Abma's Farm in Wyckoff, New Jersey , is a family-owned farm about 25 miles west of NYC. It features public hayrides through their pumpkin patches for only $5, and a Trunk-or-Treat Halloween party for young kids this Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. But hurry! Hayrides are ending this weekend on October 28. It will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.2. Demarest Farms in Hillsdale, New Jersey , is known for its pick-your-own seasonal fruits throughout the year. Although their apple-picking season has unfortunately ended, pumpkin picking is open to the public through the end of November at $7 per person. They are Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.3. Fishkill Farms in East Fishkill, New York , may be a little far from NYC, but it features a huge 40-acre apple orchard and a harvest festival that is worth the trip! Their festival will be finishing this weekend on October 29, and offers live music, hayrides, a corn maze, and of course, apple picking from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The deal is a little sweeter this weekend with free admission to the orchard and the corn maze.4. Queens County Farm Museum in Floral Park, New York , is nice and local, located on the eastern edge of Queens. Though they are open year-round, their fall festivities are ending this Sunday, October 29, with a special Children's Fall Festival and costume party from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission to the festival is $20. The museum is also offering hayrides and pumpkin picking through October 28 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and has a haunted house that's specifically made for children ages six to 12.5. Fall Fun at Lupardi's Nursery in Closter, New Jersey, is perfect for little kids. It includes a fun hayride, games and walk-through haunted house, plus a 30-foot tree house slide and a fun petting zoo! Open M-F 8-5 p.m. and Saturday 8-4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.6. Blossom Time Flowers -- This is actually in New York City! Even though it is on Victory Boulevard, you'll feel like you're in the country at this delightful family-run florist in Staten Island. Enjoy 400 feet of animated decorations, live ducks, rabbits and tamed squirrels! Plus, there's pumpkin picking throughout a fun interactive experience behind the shop. Saturday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and every Sunday in October a Fall Festival 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Admission is free.Happy picking!