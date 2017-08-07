9th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run for Ovarian Cancer in Prospect Park, Brooklyn!

Started by two sisters in 2009, the Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk and 5K Run is an annual event that takes place in September during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
The name of this event is T.E.A.L. which stands for both Teal, the color that symbolizes Ovarian Cancer and Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation (the organization behind this event).
WHO: Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer
Foundation also known as T.E.A.L.
WHAT: The 9th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run
WHERE: Prospect Park, Brooklyn NY ( The Bandshell on 9th Street and Prospect Park West)
WHEN: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 from 8:00am-12:30pm
WHY: To celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who've
been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the general public and raising money
for research.
Event Schedule
8:00am - Run Registration Check In,
Team photos begin, T.E.A.L. Shop & all other educational and activity booths open
9:00am - T.E.A.L. 5K Timed Run Begins!
Walk Registration Check In
10:00 - 11:00am - Stage Program
Award Ceremonies including Fundraising and Runners' Prizes,
Warm-up Exercise, Important Announcements, & Special Guests!
10:15am
Survivor Photo & Ceremony on Stage
A T.E.A.L. Survivor is an amazing lady who at anytime in her life that has been
diagnosed with ovarian cancer
11:00am
T.E.A.L. 2.5 Mile Walk Begins!
11:30am
Finish line Festivities begin at the Bandshell - including memory cloth message
Mobile Activities: Look for our SnapChat Filter-
#TealWalk #TellEveryAmazingLady
View more at: www.tealwalk.org/brooklyn
