COMMUNITY & EVENTS

9th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run for Ovarian Cancer in Prospect Park, Brooklyn!

Started by two sisters in 2009, the Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk and 5K Run is an annual event that takes place in September during Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

The name of this event is T.E.A.L. which stands for both Teal, the color that symbolizes Ovarian Cancer and Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer Foundation (the organization behind this event).

WHO: Tell Every Amazing Lady About Ovarian Cancer Louisa M. McGregor Ovarian Cancer
Foundation also known as T.E.A.L.
WHAT: The 9th Annual Brooklyn T.E.A.L. Walk/5K Run
WHERE: Prospect Park, Brooklyn NY ( The Bandshell on 9th Street and Prospect Park West)
WHEN: Saturday, September 9th, 2017 from 8:00am-12:30pm
WHY: To celebrate the courage of ovarian cancer survivors and the strength of the families who've
been touched by the disease, while spreading awareness to the general public and raising money
for research.

Event Schedule
8:00am - Run Registration Check In,
Team photos begin, T.E.A.L. Shop & all other educational and activity booths open
9:00am - T.E.A.L. 5K Timed Run Begins!
Walk Registration Check In
10:00 - 11:00am - Stage Program
Award Ceremonies including Fundraising and Runners' Prizes,
Warm-up Exercise, Important Announcements, & Special Guests!

10:15am
Survivor Photo & Ceremony on Stage
A T.E.A.L. Survivor is an amazing lady who at anytime in her life that has been
diagnosed with ovarian cancer
11:00am
T.E.A.L. 2.5 Mile Walk Begins!
11:30am
Finish line Festivities begin at the Bandshell - including memory cloth message

Mobile Activities: Look for our SnapChat Filter-
#TealWalk #TellEveryAmazingLady

View more at: www.tealwalk.org/brooklyn
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsTEAL walk
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Lifeguard honored for 50 years on the job
Eyewitness News Update
New LES hotel causing headaches for some residents
Project underway to restore Jones Beach to former glory
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Window washer falls to death
1641st victim of 9/11 attack identified
Lawsuit claims Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
President tweets Connecticut Sen. Blumenthal phony 'con artist'
Prosecutor: Police fatally shoot man who stabbed 3 people
Immigrant Protection Act approved in Westchester
Taxi driver in deadly accident not licensed, police say
3 Boy Scouts killed after sailboat hits power line
Show More
Mayor calls for tax on wealthiest 1 percent to fund subway repairs
Swimmer who died ID'd as incoming Cornell student from Bronx
Young girl holds lemonade stand for boy battling cancer
Don Baylor, former MVP and manager of year, dies at 68
NY State Sen. John Flanagan says he completed alcohol treatment
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
PHOTOS: Deadly crash on the Grand Central Parkway
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge wins Home Run Derby
More Photos