HALLOWEEN

Take very creepy tour of Brooklyn with Madame Morbid's

Sandy Kenyo
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
Just in time for Halloween, there's a tour of Brooklyn's creepiest sights. Madame Morbid's Trolley Tour begins in Cadman Plaza and concentrates on the central part of the borough because, as owner Allison Huntington Chase explains, "that the oldest part of Brooklyn which is jam-packed with the most history."

Once aboard the trolley, there's no avoiding death because for 'Madame Morbid' and her driver 'Mad Matt' the weird is wonderful.

"The dead never rest. We like to wake-them-up and introduce them to everyone," she explained.

Who knew, for example, that underneath a Staples store lie the bodies of hundreds of Revolutionary War patriots who died during the Battle of Brooklyn.

"So," Madame tells her guests, "one could say our forefathers died for our office supplies!"

I like to call this Macabre for Millennials, and I asked Madame how she came to dream-up such an unusual tour.

"I am obsessed with ghost stories," she told me, "and I am obsessed with history so I thought, 'why not combine them?'"

Her talk is of the ghoulish and gruesome in Brooklyn: a history of so much that has gone awry, and she knows where the bodies are buried, literally!

At the Brooklyn Bridge she talks about a woman who claims that in the late 1980's "she was abducted by five, grey aliens and taken to their ship."

Here, it's Halloween every night of the year, and the locals just can't get enough of it. I asked Gowanus resident Lauren Anton, what have you learned so far?

"That Brooklyn s a scary, creepy place," she replied whereupon, Mike Brown, who was sitting behind her chimed in, "I love creepy. I love creepy, and I only love Brooklyn more now."

About half the people on the tour we took believed in ghosts, but Lauren Fleming reminded me that you don't have to believe in spirits to learn from this tour.

"There are scarier things in Brooklyn than the rent prices," she said.

It's all in good fun but still scary enough that you must be 16 or older to ride on this trolley.

You can learn more about the tour by visiting www.madamemorbid.com.
