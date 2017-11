All hail! NYC taxi drivers bare it all for 2018 calendar

Buckle up! The 2018 NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar has arrived.Each year, 12 of New York's finest drivers bare it all and strike sexy poses next to their yellow cabs for the charity calendar .The 2018 calendar features drivers from seven different countries, including Nipa, the calender's strongwoman and Alex, the flamboyant cover man.Each calendar costs $14.99 and can be purchased at nyctaxicalendar.com . A portion of the proceeds go toward University Settlement, a nonprofit that assists immigrants and low-income families. To date, calendar sales have raised $60,000 for the organization.