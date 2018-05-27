JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --The main attraction of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is the crowd favorite United States Navy Blue Angels.
The Angels feature six F/A-18 Hornets, which fly at speeds of 700 m.p.h. and some of the maneuvers have the wings of the jets just 18 inches apart.
Their highest point of flight is the vertical roll, performed by the Opposing Solo (up to 15,000 feet) and the lowest is the Sneak Pass (as low as 50 feet) performed by the Lead Solo.
To learn more about the Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.
What a show, Annapolis!— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 24, 2018
We enjoyed performing for you all this week at the United States Naval Academy Air Show!
We'll be tearing up the skies over Jones Beach, New York this weekend at the Bethpage Air Show! pic.twitter.com/LWq4F9hqp6
They put on their amazing performance at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach Saturday, but Sunday's show has been canceled due to rain.
Keep in mind this show has easily seen 200,000 people fill up the beach on a single day, so get there early! Jones Beach recommends bringing sunscreen, earplugs, cameras, bags, backpacks and coolers.
Kites are prohibited. These can easily distract the performers. No pets, unless it's an aid for the handicapped.
For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/.
