BETHPAGE AIR SHOW

Blue Angels return for the 15th anniversary of 2018 Bethpage Air Show

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

Blue Angels return for the 15th anniversary of 2018 Bethpage Air Show

Meteorologist Amy Freeze flew with the Blue Angels.

JONES BEACH STATE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) --
The main attraction of the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach is the crowd favorite United States Navy Blue Angels.

The Angels feature six F/A-18 Hornets, which fly at speeds of 700 m.p.h. and some of the maneuvers have the wings of the jets just 18 inches apart.

Their highest point of flight is the vertical roll, performed by the Opposing Solo (up to 15,000 feet) and the lowest is the Sneak Pass (as low as 50 feet) performed by the Lead Solo.

To learn more about the Blue Angels, visit www.blueangels.navy.mil.



They put on their amazing performance at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach Saturday, but Sunday's show has been canceled due to rain.

WATCH "KICKOFF TO A LONG ISLAND SUMMER" SATURDAY (MAY 26) AT 7:00 P.M. ON CHANNEL 7 AND ABC7NY!


Keep in mind this show has easily seen 200,000 people fill up the beach on a single day, so get there early! Jones Beach recommends bringing sunscreen, earplugs, cameras, bags, backpacks and coolers.

Kites are prohibited. These can easily distract the performers. No pets, unless it's an aid for the handicapped.

For more details, visit http://bethpageairshow.com/.

----------
* More Long Island Summer and Bethpage Air Show 2018
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsjones beach state parkbethpagememorial daycommunitybethpage air showblue angelsBethpageOyster BayNassau CountyJones Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BETHPAGE AIR SHOW
Bethpage Air Show canceled Sunday due to weather
Kickoff to a Long Island Summer
Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I
Exploring Long Island by biking and hiking
More bethpage air show
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News