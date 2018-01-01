The frigid temperatures are not fazing the Coney Island Polar Bear club, because their New Year's Day plunge will still take place as scheduled Monday.All swimmers are asked to meet at the Boardwalk and Stillwell Avenue at the Coney Island Beach no later than noon.The plunge is set to take place at 1 p.m.Swimmers are asked to bring some kind of footwear and have a towel waiting on the beach.The club says this year's plunge is to raise funds for the Coney Island community to create a more sustainable and cleaner environment as well as improve quality of life for residents.