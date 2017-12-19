SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --A new pop-up in SoHo, CandlePower by Yankee Candle is allowing New Yorkers to escape the chaos of city life and the best part? You don't have to spend any money to experience it.
Yankee Candle has long been known for their candles and now they're using scent as the inspiration for ten immersive exhibits that appeal to your senses, from scent, sight, sound to touch. The exhibits can give you a little taste of zen or take you to a different world.
Hang out in a wonderland of flowers. Chill out poolside, or spend time in an sideways room of often referred to as the upside down-room. It's one of the more popular rooms where you and your friends can climb a wall and appear to defy gravity. Don't be surprised to see photos from the exhibits filling up your Instagram feed. In fact, employees are super helpful about helping you take your perfect shot. They will not only take the photo, but work with you and your friends to get the right pose. Just be patient. Sometimes there's a line with 50 people-deep at each exhibit.
Click here to see some of the photos posted by visitors.
In addition to the photo experiences, you'll also have a chance to check out the scent test bar where shoppers can test their knowledge of smells and uncover their true personality based on fragrance.
It is a candle shop so there are rows and rows of candles for you try out and buy including limited -edition scents created for NYC. They include SoHo, City Lights, and Fall in Central Park. You can even have a custom-made candle that includes a photo of your choice.
Admission is free, but odds are you'll buy a candle before leaving.
CandlePower is located at 503 Broadway in SoHo. It's open until January 3, 2018 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. On Sunday it's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.