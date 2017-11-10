COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Christmas tree headed to New York City

The tree from State College, Pennsylvania will arrive at Rockefeller Center on Saturday

STATE COLLEGE, Pennsylvania --
It will soon look a lot like Christmas in New York City thanks to a tree from Pennsylvania.

Workers on Thursday cut down a 75-foot (23-meter) Norway Spruce at the State College home of Jason Perrin that was chosen as the 2017 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

The tree weighs between 12 and 13 tons. It was hoisted onto a trailer and expected to arrive in New York on Saturday. There it will be decorated with more than 50,000 lights and topped with a Swarovski star.

It is the 85th tree to adorn the plaza and the third from Pennsylvania.

The tree will be illuminated Nov. 29 and remain on display until Jan. 7. It will then be donated to Habitat for Humanity to be transformed into lumber for building homes.
