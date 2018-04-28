WARRANT ARRESTS

Forgiveness event lets New Yorkers clear old summons warrants

EMBED </>More Videos

New Yorkers are invited to clear old summons warrants without fear of arrest. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
New Yorkers are invited to clear old summons warrants without fear of arrest.

The fourth "Clean Slate" warrant forgiveness opportunity will be held Saturday at the YM & YWHA of Washington Heights and Inwood.

It lets people with minor infractions, like disorderly conduct and littering, start fresh.

These type of lingering summons could hurt people's chances of getting a job or finding housing.

District Attorney Cyrus Roberts Vance Jr. will host the event along with the NYPD, the Legal Aid Society, the Neighborhood Defender Services of Harlem and the New York State Office of Court Administration.

There will also be an on-site resource fair with information on immigration services, job training, health care, and more.

For more information, click here.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventswarrant arrestslawsemploymenthealth careWashington HeightsNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WARRANT ARRESTS
Police issue 'arrest warrant' for Queen Elsa of 'Frozen'
Pokemon Go leads man with warrant to police
Brooklyn suspect shot in leg during execution of search warrant
Brooklyn DA's new program will clear open summonses warrants
More warrant arrests
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Japanese culture helps Cherry Blossom Festival bloom
Town holds .5K - not 5K - for underachievers
Help a NYC park receive a $20,000 grant
Step into an Orchid wonderland right in New York City!
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Owner of pit bull that attacked woman arrested for separate harassment charge
Passenger on deadly Southwest flight files lawsuit over 'mental trauma'
Construction on Grand Central Parkway may cause traffic nightmares
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Elderly man hit, killed by sanitation truck while crossing street
Suspect who escaped custody from hospital captured by police
Sources: Ex-boyfriend arrested after NJ woman fatally stabbed
Body found in Kissena Park in Queens ID'd as 17-year-old
Show More
Police: Food pantry van stolen from NJ church parking lot
Schools Chancellor tweets controversial comment about diversity
Neighborhood Eats: J's on the Bay in Staten Island
Police: Man kicked swans in the head at Florida park
Large groups of bikers becoming 'dire' problem on Long Island
More News