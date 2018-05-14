One of the best known waterfront promenades in the world may soon be given special landmark status in New York City.The New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission will vote on Tuesday on whether to designate the Coney Island Boardwalk as a Scenic Landmark.The boardwalk, which stretches from West 37th Street to Brighton 15th Street has attracted tourists and locals ever since the first section opened in 1923.The 2.7-mile boardwalk is the home of the world famous Cyclone roller coaster and the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest every 4th of July.----------