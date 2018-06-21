GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --New Yorkers can now walk on a rainbow in Greenwich Village just in time for the Pride March.
DOT crews painted a rainbow crosswalk Thursday night onto the iconic intersection of 7th Avenue and Christopher Street to celebrate NYC Pride.
It marks the second year in a row the crosswalk near the Stonewall Inn has been painted in a colorful show of support for the LGBT community.
RELATED: Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village receives grant to preserve stories of uprising
The Stonewall Inn was declared a national monument to honor gay rights in 2016.
ABC7NY's coverage of the Pride March begins Sunday with an online preview at 11 a.m. It will be followed by live coverage on Channel 7 at noon.
