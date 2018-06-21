New Yorkers can now walk on a rainbow in Greenwich Village just in time for the Pride March.DOT crews painted a rainbow crosswalk Thursday night onto the iconic intersection of 7th Avenue and Christopher Street to celebrate NYC Pride.It marks the second year in a row the crosswalk near the Stonewall Inn has been painted in a colorful show of support for the LGBT community.The Stonewall Inn was declared a national monument to honor gay rights in 2016.----------