COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Disney Donates Some 'Black Panther' Profits To Oakland's Boys & Girls Clubs

Chadwick Boseman and Letitia Wright in "Black Panther." | Photo: Marvel Studios

By Hoodline
To celebrate the success of Black Panther, The Walt Disney Company announced this week that it will donate $1 million to expand STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) programming at Boys & Girls Clubs in Oakland, according to a press release.

The movie has already raked in $700 million worldwide; last weekend, it earned $108 million domestically, reports CNN.

The funds will also go to eleven other communities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, and Harlem in New York City.

"Marvel Studios' Black Panther is a masterpiece of movie making and has become an instant cultural phenomenon, sparking discussion, inspiring people young and old, and breaking down age-old industry myths," said Robert A. Iger, Disney's chairman and CEO.

In the film, Black Panther's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) is a STEM master whose creations help the hero overcome nearly all obstacles.

The donation will help purchase new 3D printers, robotics equipment and high-definition video production and conferencing tools. Part of the one-time grant will go to a dedicated STEM expert who offers individual and group support for students interested in acquiring new skills and honing their critical thinking capabilities.

"It is thrilling to see how inspired young audiences were by the spectacular technology in the film, so it's fitting that we show our appreciation by helping advance STEM programs for youth, especially in underserved areas of the country," said Iger.
