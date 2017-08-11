Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2297159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Your headlines and the weekend AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Friday, August 11, 2017 02:01PM
NEW YORK --
Your Eyewitness News Update and a look at the weekend AccuWeather forecast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Yoga, ping pong make work fun at One World Trade Center
Wedding venue's closure for repairs sends brides scrambling
Search for suspect who attacked 77-year-old man as he left bank
More Community & Events
Top Stories
NYPD: Man tries to rape woman in Walgreens bathroom
Police: Intoxicated man urinated on family at concert
Jogger fatally struck by car at intersection, driver charged
1 dead, 2 hurt when small plane crashes at end of runway
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Bomb shelters selling fast after Trump, North Korea threats
Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice..."
Funeral services set for LI football player; Donations surge
Show More
Police investigating after NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
Body recovered after dad gives daughter his life vest following jet ski accident
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
More News
Top Video
Trump warns US 'locked and loaded;' North Korea readies missiles
Britney Spears stops performance when man rushes stage
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $393M, Powerball now at $356M
Armed suspect targeting women in violent robberies
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York