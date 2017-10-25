COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Your headlines and the AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Monday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventseyewitness news update
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride: Come along for the ride
Eyewitness News Update
Former presidents call for unity at aid concert
Family thanks paramedics who saved choking toddler's life
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Investigators find possible human remains at LI park
Suffolk County DA Thomas Spota, aide charged in cover-up
Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession
Fats Domino, amiable rock 'n' roll pioneer, dies at 89
$1.8M in settlements announced involving priest child sex abuse
Teens may face life in prison if convicted of murder after thrown rock kills man
Fire burns through row of businesses in Queens
Man fined for singing '90s dance tune in car
Show More
Criminal complaint in fatal home invasion reveals disturbing details
2 NJ boys missing since 1975 added to FBI website
Police searching for woman who stole dog from front yard
Athlete who kneeled says he was refused service at restaurant
Texting while crossing street in one state will cost you
More News
Top Video
Enjoy island vibes without leaving New York City
Video: Angry officer goes berserk over closing chocolate store
New York airport employee dances his way into passengers' hearts
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
More Video