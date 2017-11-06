COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

News and the AccuWeather forecast for Monday, November 6th. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Monday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventseyewitness news update
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
A very creepy tour of Brooklyn
Eyewitness News Update
6 pumpkin and apple picking adventures near NYC
'Sandy Claus' still spreads holiday joy 5 years after Sandy
More Community & Events
Top Stories
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Texas church shooting: What we know about alleged gunman
Mother of 'Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon dies
Show More
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Driver indicted in chase that killed 2 involving allegedly stolen dirt bike
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
More News
Top Video
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Friends, family say goodbye at funeral for victim of terror attack
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
More Video