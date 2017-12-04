Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
President Trump's remarks from Salt Lake, Utah
Watch Now
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
LIVE VIDEO
President Trump's remarks from Salt Lake, Utah
Watch Now
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2736506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Monday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Monday, December 04, 2017 01:25PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Monday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting spreads holiday cheer
NYPD honors 18 unheralded officers
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Several people stabbed outside LI bar
Opinion: Firing Giants coach Ben McAdoo accomplishes nothing
Man meets 81-year-old he befriended on 'Words with Friends'
Show More
Concertgoers left in the dark during Garth Brooks show
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
Fire that killed 12-year-old boy caused by smoking
Met conductor suspended after 3 men accuse him of misconduct
Elderly man attacked in alleged hate crime at nursing home
More News
Top Video
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
The oldest structure in New York City
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
Met conductor suspended after 3 men accuse him of misconduct
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York