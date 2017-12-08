Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2757189" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Get Friday's headlines and the AccuWeather forecast for a snowy weekend. (WABC)
Friday, December 08, 2017 01:20PM
NEW YORK --
Watch your Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Life-size gingerbread house in Madison Square Park
Get into the holiday season with this NY light show
Eyewitness News Update
Meeting held in Queens addressing sexual harassment at work
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Up to 6 inches of snow expected Saturday
New York area preps for winter snow blast
Missing pregnant mom found safe wandering in Manhattan
Anchor responds on air to viewer who called her N word
Father of four missing since trying to sell his car
$3 million paid to 2 women hurt in sidewalk fence collapse
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
$7,200 worth of Jordan Retro 11 shoes stolen from Niketown
Show More
Prosecutor: NJ pastor sexually assaulted kids for 16 years
Riders say new subway countdown clocks are inaccurate
Police arrest son months after woman found dead in apartment
Police: Skydivers used stolen credit card to pay for jump
Public transit booze ban gets stricter for SantaCon
More News
Top Video
This is your do's and don'ts of the holiday party season
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Public transit booze ban gets stricter for SantaCon
NYPD releases calendars for its 4-legged heroes
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York