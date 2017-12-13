Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2777416" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, December 13, 2017 01:25PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
Tarrytown Police Department holds annual toy drive
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Suspected bomber's wife discloses conversation on day of attack
Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack to be arraigned
NYC school goes into 'soft lockdown' after report of gun
Dad killed when rifle accidentally fires at gun range
Omarosa Manigault resigning, White House says
Suspect crashes into police cruiser and runs from scene
Pat DiNizio, lead singer of NJ band Smithereens, dead at 62
2 standing next to disabled car hit by tractor-trailer on I-95
Show More
Manhunt for suspects who fled from rollover crash
AccuWeather Alert: Bitter blast arrives
80-year-old deli worker fatally shot after dispute
Suspects sought for assaulting off-duty MTA worker
Schumer's office: Person forged harassment claim against him
More News
Top Video
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on The View
Suspect in New York City pipe bomb attack to be arraigned
Democrat Doug Jones wins Alabama Senate race in stunning upset
80-year-old deli worker fatally shot after dispute
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York