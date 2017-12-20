Today's Top Stories
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, December 20, 2017 01:40PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Related Topics:
community-events
eyewitness news update
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Take a break from the holiday shopping at this NYC pop-up
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
Attempt to break record for world's largest snowball fight
Top Stories
Police: Teen sexually assaulted classmate while others watched
Parents accused of trying to sell kids for drugs, money
GOP tax bill passes final House vote
Brooklyn man walks free 30 years after wrongful conviction
Parents upset over Ivanka Trump's surprise school visit
8 Americans among 12 dead in Mexico tour bus crash
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
Family of bullied girl who killed herself: Her 'dreams were shattered'
Show More
New law says NYPD officers must ID themselves
Mom gives birth using 24-year-old frozen embryo
Arraignment for alleged MS-13 members charged in kidnap, murder plot
New charges against officer accused of exposing himself to girls
It's official: Islanders heading back to Nassau County
Top Video
This is our new ABC7NY app. Now you can personalize it!
Take a break from the holiday shopping at this NYC pop-up
Arraignment for alleged MS-13 members charged in kidnap, murder plot
Amtrak didn't wait for system that could've prevented wreck
