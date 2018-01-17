  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventseyewitness news update
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Young woman reunites with firefighter who saved her life
Eyewitness News Update
2018 TCS New York City Marathon: Apply Now through February 15th!
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
11 reputed mobsters arrested in major fentanyl ring bust
Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside housing development
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
JFK TSA agents make gun, ammo bust in checked luggage
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Homeless shelter planned near Carnegie Hall in Midtown
Suspect ID'd after woman fatally shot in face outside Bronx bodega
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Snow moves in
No rules for CA home schools, where 13 siblings found shackled
Show More
Nestle selling US candy business for $2.8 billion
3-year-old killed by dog family had owned for days
Local 10-year-old dies after having flu-like symptoms
More News
Top Video
Snow arriving in NY area creates slick roads
Aspiring rapper fatally shot outside housing development
Icy conditions blamed in 10-car crash on Mario Cuomo Bridge
Big sister's music teaches toddler with Down syndrome to talk
More Video