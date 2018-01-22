Today's Top Stories
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2977445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
The days headlines and your AccuWeather forecast. (WABC)
Monday, January 22, 2018 01:23PM
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Cheap Dates: A Gangster Museum & Italian Meal In The East Village
5 Great Deals Offered In New York City, Right Now
NJ airman surprises sons at school after 6-month deployment
Top Stories
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Mother with 2nd life as adult website model found dead
Family prepares to say goodbye to 2-year-old hurt in crash
Man steals $5,000 worth of Coach bags from outlet store
15-year-old girl shot at Texas high school, Teen boy arrested
Princess Eugenie announces engagement
Amnesty program begins for Gov. Mario Cuomo Bridge tolls
Unidentified woman collapses while recycling in Queens
'Tide Pod Challenge' takes serious turn for college student
3 shot in dispute outside Manhattan liquor store
Toddler's fatal shooting stemmed from apparent gang-related argument
Car found in hit-and-run that killed woman in Harlem
Statue of Liberty to reopen Monday despite government shutdown
Top Video
29 suffer minor injuries in smoky Brooklyn fire
Jury selection begins in trial of Cuomo's ex-aide
Shutdown end in sight as senators announce agreement
Amazon opens store with no cashiers, lines or registers
