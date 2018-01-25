COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Your headlines and the AccuWeather forecast for Thursday, January 25, 2018.

NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventseyewitness news update
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
5 Deals Worth Checking Out In SoHo
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Partially-undressed woman found dead in the street in Brooklyn
Human hair dye nearly kills dog
PD: Man with 'roving sex chamber' cruising for sex near school
Unusual circumstances lead to courthouse restroom wedding
2 arrested for cyber-bullying after 12-year-old girl's suicide
Woman gets 1 1/3 to 4 years for botched butt injection death
Police: Son lived with murdered mother's body for days
Man seriously hurt after getting leg stuck in escalator
Show More
Police: Man armed with hatchet orders dog to attack officers
Threat of nuclear war moves Doomsday Clock closer
Long Island mom, son meet donor who saved his life
Trio wanted for questioning in string of Manhattan muggings
Italian train derails near Milan, 3 dead, many injured
More News
Top Video
Partially-undressed woman found dead in the street in Brooklyn
Gym doc Nassar deemed 'serial' sex abuser, investigations ongoing
Eyewitness News Update
Trio wanted for questioning in string of Manhattan muggings
More Video