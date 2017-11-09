Fraternity raking leaves for free - here's how to sign up

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --They're a band of frat brothers raking. They are filling blue tarps and dumping hundreds of pounds of leaves, all in the name of community service. They are doing it all for free.
"I think it's fabulous," a homeowner said.
The homeowner's talking about the Seton Hall fraternity brothers from Alpha Sigma Phi. Each fall they come with rakes in hand to help out older, needy homeowners, by raking their leaves gratis.
"Definitely makes me feel good knowing we're helping out someone who wouldn't be able to do this on their own," said Matt Borriello, fraternity brother..
They're holding their annual rake-a-thon this Saturday. The frat will send out about six, four-man teams to yards across South Orange and Maplewood, clearing each yard in about an hour.
"Every year for the last four years we've tried to out to help the community with leaf raking," said Spencer Ross, fraternity brother.
Senior finance major Ross is their raker-in-chief and has also headed up other service drives; everything from blood drives to cancer bike-a-thons. The frat even shoveled snow for the elderly.
"We just want the community to know Greek life isn't just about partying and alcohol," said Myles Mislavsky, Seton Hall Junior. "We come out and like to help people out."
And now, just days before they rake this Saturday, the frat is asking homeowners around Seton Hall area (South Orange and Maplewood) to contact them and sign up for their free yard work.
"Not so many people are signed up. So what we're trying to do is get as many people, houses on the list as possible," Ross said.
The way to sign up is easy, just send an email to alphasigvolunteer@gmail.com. If enough residents sign up, the frat could extend the raking event into Sunday.
"I think more kids should do that. It teaches them a lesson on paying if forward," said Kim Rosenblatt, a homeowner.
To see if you qualify for the free service, email your name, address, and phone number to Spencer Ross at alphasigvolunteer@gmail.com.
The service is offered only for residents of Maplewood and South Orange.
SHARE YOUR STORY
Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!
Send us your questions, issues, and story ideas to by filling out the form above, by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697.