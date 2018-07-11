COMMUNITY & EVENTS

High school students awarded $50K in scholarships from Disney through Get Reel With Your Dreams PSA contest

Sade Baderinwa has more on the scholarships awarded through her Get Reel With Your Dreams PSA contest.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
High school students in Manhattan trying to impact the world with their ideas walked away with $50,000 in scholarships from Disney.

The awards ceremony for the annual Get Reel With Your Dreams PSA contest was held at WABC on Tuesday night.

RELATED: 10th annual 'Get Reel with your Dreams' program inspires students across Tri-State Area

The program was created by Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa and is now in its 10th year. So far more than $350,000 in scholarships have been awarded to deserving students.

The scholarships are funded by Disney, the parent company of WABC.

See the PSAs from the top winners in the video player below:
Check out the Get Reel with Your Dreams PSA 2018 contest winners.


