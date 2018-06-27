ORIGINALS

'Happy-Go-Lucky' exhibit in SoHo meant to inspire positive vibes

The interactive exhibit showcases eight-themed rooms that encourage you to let in positive energy.

Domenick Candelieri and Edwin Cartagena
SoHo, MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Are you all about good vibes?

Produced by Sunnyhues Entertainment, Happy-Go-Lucky in SoHo, located at 43 Wooster St., is meant to encourage you to let in positive energy.

The pop-up interactive exhibit showcases eight-themed rooms that blend reality with fantasy, making it a visual heaven for Instagrammers.

Some of the highlights include "The Palace of Enchanted Crystals," "The Pink Beach" and "The Pepper Garden."

In the "Palace of Enchanted Crystals," feel like a star and strut down a runway in a room full of mirrors, complimented nicely with dazzling lighting effects.

Feel summery and relax at "The Pink Beach" by posing with a glowing pearl inside a human-sized pink shell.

Things get a little spicy in "The Pepper Garden" with its vibrant colors, large-size pepper and its "I'm Hot" LED sign.

Other rooms being featured at the exhibit include the "Ocean of Sunflowers," "Delight of Velvet Feathers," "Illusion," "FengShui Pavilion" and "Rainbow Joy."

At the end of your visit, a decorative Italian Ice in a martini glass awaits for you to eat!

The Happy-Go-Lucky exhibition runs till July 8.

