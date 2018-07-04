4TH OF JULY

Macy's 4th of July fireworks light up NYC sky

CeFaan Kim has more on the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks over the East River. (Andres Kudacki)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Billed as the nation's most extravagant Fourth of July fireworks show, the 42nd Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks dazzled the New York City skyline with more than 75,000 shells.

The sparkling, booming spectacle of the Macy's fireworks show painted New York's skies with patriotic pride as thousands upon thousands of people watched along the city's East River.

CeFaan Kim was live in Long Island City to speak with firework spectators.
CeFaan Kim reports live from Long Island City as many wait to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks.



With seven barges stationed on the East River, visibility was best for those in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens. Jersey residents instead relied on Jersey City's fireworks to light up the Hudson (and the city's celebration includes a performance from Snoop Dogg!)

