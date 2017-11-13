COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mattress Mack invites Texans to share Thanksgiving meal at his store

EMBED </>More Videos

Mattress Mack announces Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway will be open Thanksgiving Day for a huge feast.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Remember Mattress Mack?

The world met the Houston-based Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale when he offered his furniture stores as shelter for displaced Hurricane Harvey victims.


Now, the mattress mogul announced one more way he's supporting the community.

Mack will be opening his store to Houstonians on Thanksgiving to share a holiday meal together.

The Gather and Give Thanks lunch will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway.

He announced the plan on Good Morning America.

MORE: Mattress Mack and family now offering up mental health help in the wake of Harvey
EMBED More News Videos

It's not just Mattress Mack, but good works run in the McIngvale family.


Related Topics:
community-eventshurricane harveyherothanksgivingHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
What's open, closed for Veterans Day
NJ teen's charity goes a long way for children in need
Christmas tree headed to NYC
Fraternity raking leaves for free - here's how to sign up
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Man charged in 2015 murder of Westchester socialite
Police: Husband of missing nurse bought hatchet after her disappearance
Video surfaces of Giants LB in clash with guards at casino
Suspect charged after death of cab driver hit with hockey stick
Here's the reason women are less likely to get CPR from bystanders
Woman arrested, 2 other suspects sought in jewelry store robbery
Colin Kaepernick named GQ's 'Citizen of the Year'
Fire that destroyed row of stores caused by sparks from saw blade
Show More
Woman caught on video mailing stolen art back to museum
Bar boycotts NFL for Veterans Day weekend
Walmart reportedly raising online prices to drive customers to stores
More than 400 dead from earthquake in Iran-Iraq border area
Liz Smith, syndicated gossip columnist, dies at age 94
More News
Top Video
NYC shop offers chicken and waffles ice cream or honey baked ham
Coffee is Simply New York
Video surfaces of Giants LB in clash with guards at casino
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video