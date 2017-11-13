HOUSTON, Texas --Remember Mattress Mack?
The world met the Houston-based Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale when he offered his furniture stores as shelter for displaced Hurricane Harvey victims.
Now, the mattress mogul announced one more way he's supporting the community.
Mack will be opening his store to Houstonians on Thanksgiving to share a holiday meal together.
The Gather and Give Thanks lunch will be from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Thanksgiving Day at the Gallery Furniture on the North Freeway.
He announced the plan on Good Morning America.
