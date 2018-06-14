COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Mother Nature gets in the way of Flag Day celebration in Hoboken

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 3)

Mother Nature gets in the way of Flag Day celebration in Hoboken

This is the 17th consecutive year the American Flag Balloon has launched the nations celebrations. (WABC)

Heather Harkins
HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The world's largest free-flying American flag was being raised on Thursday in honor of the USA on Flag Day, but high winds kept the hot air balloon flag on the ground.

The event was in celebration of the 225th anniversary of the first successful manned hot air balloon as well as in preparation for its annual flights at the upcoming QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning.

Check out this time-lapse of the whole event:
EMBED More News Videos

This is the 17th consecutive year the American Flag Balloon has launched the nations celebrations.


The PNC Bank American Flag hot air balloon is 53 feet tall, 78 feet wide, 29 feet deep, and weighs a whopping 530 pounds.

This colossal balloon requires 30 million BTU's of propane to be fully inflated. The 5 story tall flag starts out inside a large duffel bag and is then removed and laid out flat on the ground.

How does this work? The balloon is inflated with cold air from a large fan. As it inflates, the balloon envelopes with air and then billows. Once filled with air, the pilot hooks up the balloon basket and the propane burners to heat (fire up) the inside of the balloon.

When the air inside the balloon is hotter than the air outside the balloon, the balloon rises.

The QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning in Association with PNC Bank has flown (or tried to fly) the American Flag Balloon in the New York area every year since.

This is the 17th consecutive year the American Flag Balloon has launched the nation's celebrations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsoriginalsballoon festivalballoonamerican flagHoboken
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News