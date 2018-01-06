NEW YORK (WABC) --The New York City Parks Department is hosting its annual Christmas tree recycling event known as Mulchfest.
Parks Department employees take Christmas trees and grind them up to wood chips.
Those chips are then used at parks across the five boroughs.
New Yorkers can even take home a bag for their own use.
The event lasts throughout the weekend.
Here is a list of locations:
THE BRONX
Brook Park* East 141st Street and Brook Avenue Chipping
Co-Op City Co-Op Boulevard and Bellamy Loop Drop-off only
El Flamboyan Community Garden 586 Tinton Avenue at East 150th Street Drop-off only
Fort #4 Playground Reservoir Avenue and Webb Avenue Drop-off only
Kossuth Playground Mosholu Parkway North / Kossuth Avenue Drop-off only
Metropolitan Oval Parkchester* Metropolitan Avenue and Unionport Road Chipping
Padre Plaza / Success Garden 541 East 139th Street, between St. Ann's Avenue and Brook Avenue Drop-off only
Pelham Bay Park Parking lot at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue Drop-off only
Poe Park Grand Concourse between East Kingsbridge Road and East 192nd Street Drop-off only
Soundview Park* Story Avenue and Morrison Avenues Chipping
St. James Park West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue Drop-off only
Van Cortlandt Park* Golf course at Bailey Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park South Chipping
Williamsbridge Oval Park Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Drop-off only
BROOKLYN
Amazing Garden Columbia Street and Carroll Street Drop-off only
Brooklyn Bridge Park* Plymouth Street and Adams Street Chipping
Brower Park Brooklyn Avenue at Prospect Place Drop-off only
Cobble Hill Park* Clinton Street and Verandah Place Chipping
Coffey Park Dwight Street and Verona Street Drop-off only
Fort Greene Park* Washington Park and Myrtle Avenue Chipping
Gowanus Canal Conservancy* Fifth Street & Second Avenue Chipping - Sunday only
Green Space at President Street 222 Fifth Avenue and President Street Drop-off only
Herbert Von King Park Marcy Avenue and Lafayette Avenue Drop-off only
Linden Park Linden Boulevard and Vermont Street Drop-off only
Maria Hernandez Park* Suydam Street and Knickerbocker Avenue Chipping
Marine Park* East 33rd Street and Avenue U Chipping
McCarren Park* Lorimer Street and Driggs Avenue Chipping
McGolrick Park Monitor Street and Driggs Avenue Drop-off only
Owl's Head Park* 68th Street and Colonial Road Chipping
Prospect Heights Community Farm 254 St. Marks Avenue, between Underhill Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue Drop-off only
Prospect Park* Third Street and Prospect Park West Chipping
Prospect Park* Park circle at Parkside Avenue Chipping
Red Hook Park Lorraine Street and Henry Street Drop-off only
St. John's Recreation Center Bergen Street between Troy Avenue and Schenectady Avenue Drop-off only
Sunset Park 44th Street and 6th Avenue Drop-off only
Transmitter Park Greenpoint Avenue between West Street and the East River Drop-off only
Washington Park Third Street and Fifth Avenue Drop-off only
MANHATTAN
Bennett Park West 185th Street and Fort Washington Avenue Drop-off only
Carl Schurz Park* East 86th Street and East End Avenue Chipping
Central Park West 65th Street and Central Park West Drop-off only
Central Park* West 81st Street and Central Park West, at the bridle path Chipping
Central Park East 106th Street and Fifth Avenue Drop-off only
Corlears Hook Park Jackson Street and Cherry Street, at the FDR Drive Drop-off only
Fort Tryon Park* Anne Loftus Playground at Dyckman Street and Broadway Chipping
Inwood Hill Park Isham Street and Seaman Avenue Drop-off only
Jackie Robinson Park West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue Drop-off only
J Hood Wright Park West 173rd Street, close to Haven Avenue Drop-off only
Marcus Garvey Park 122nd Street and Madison Avenue Drop-off only
Morningside Park West 123rd Street and Morningside Avenue Drop-off only
Riverside Park* West 83rd Street and Riverside Drive Chipping
Sherman Creek Center 3725 10th Avenue, north of Dyckman Street Drop-off only
Stuyvesant Town * 20th Street at 20th Street Loop east of First Avenue Chipping
Tompkins Square Park* East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B Chipping
Union Square Park East 14th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue Drop-off only
Washington Square Park* Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North Chipping
QUEENS
Astoria Park* 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue Chipping
Brookville Park* Brookville Boulevard between Caney Road and 144th Avenue Chipping
Captain Mario Fajardo Playground Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue Drop-off only
Cunningham Park* 196th Place and Union Turnpike Chipping
Forest Park* Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard Chipping
Hunter's Point South Park* LIC Landing Events Space at 51st Avenue and Center Boulevard Chipping
Juniper Valley Park* 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South Chipping
Queensbridge Park Vernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park Greenway Drop-off only
Rockaway Beach Beach 94th Street and Shore Front Parkway Drop-off only
Rockaway Beach Parking lot at Beach 11th Street Drop-off only
Roy Wilkins Park Park entrance at Merrick Boulevard and Foch Boulevard Drop-off only
Travers Park* 78th Street at 34th Avenue Chipping
Windmuller Park Lawrence Virgilio Playground at 39th Drive and 54th Street Drop-off only
Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND
Clove Lakes Park* Cheshire Place and Clove Road Chipping
Conference House Park* Parking lot at Hylan Boulevard and Satterlee Street Chipping
Father Macris Park Fahy Avenue and Lambert's Lane Drop-off only
Midland Beach* Parking lot #6 at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Graham Boulevard Chipping
Silver Lake Tennis House University Place and Revere Street Drop-off only
Summit Avenue Parking Lot Across from 105 Summit Avenue Drop-off only
Tompkinsville Park* Bay Street and Victory Boulevard Chipping
Tappen Park Bay Street and Canal Street Drop-off only
Willowbrook Park Richmond Avenue and Eton Place Drop-off only
Wolfe's Pond Park Cornelia Avenue and Hylan Boulevard Drop-off only
Mulch is available at the chipping sites marked with an asterisk (*).
