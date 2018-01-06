The New York City Parks Department is hosting its annual Christmas tree recycling event known as Mulchfest.Parks Department employees take Christmas trees and grind them up to wood chips.Those chips are then used at parks across the five boroughs.New Yorkers can even take home a bag for their own use.The event lasts throughout the weekend.Here is a list of locations:Brook Park* East 141st Street and Brook Avenue ChippingCo-Op City Co-Op Boulevard and Bellamy Loop Drop-off onlyEl Flamboyan Community Garden 586 Tinton Avenue at East 150th Street Drop-off onlyFort #4 Playground Reservoir Avenue and Webb Avenue Drop-off onlyKossuth Playground Mosholu Parkway North / Kossuth Avenue Drop-off onlyMetropolitan Oval Parkchester* Metropolitan Avenue and Unionport Road ChippingPadre Plaza / Success Garden 541 East 139th Street, between St. Ann's Avenue and Brook Avenue Drop-off onlyPelham Bay Park Parking lot at Middletown Road and Stadium Avenue Drop-off onlyPoe Park Grand Concourse between East Kingsbridge Road and East 192nd Street Drop-off onlySoundview Park* Story Avenue and Morrison Avenues ChippingSt. James Park West 192nd Street and Jerome Avenue Drop-off onlyVan Cortlandt Park* Golf course at Bailey Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park South ChippingWilliamsbridge Oval Park Reservoir Place and Reservoir Oval Drop-off onlyAmazing Garden Columbia Street and Carroll Street Drop-off onlyBrooklyn Bridge Park* Plymouth Street and Adams Street ChippingBrower Park Brooklyn Avenue at Prospect Place Drop-off onlyCobble Hill Park* Clinton Street and Verandah Place ChippingCoffey Park Dwight Street and Verona Street Drop-off onlyFort Greene Park* Washington Park and Myrtle Avenue ChippingGowanus Canal Conservancy* Fifth Street & Second Avenue Chipping - Sunday onlyGreen Space at President Street 222 Fifth Avenue and President Street Drop-off onlyHerbert Von King Park Marcy Avenue and Lafayette Avenue Drop-off onlyLinden Park Linden Boulevard and Vermont Street Drop-off onlyMaria Hernandez Park* Suydam Street and Knickerbocker Avenue ChippingMarine Park* East 33rd Street and Avenue U ChippingMcCarren Park* Lorimer Street and Driggs Avenue ChippingMcGolrick Park Monitor Street and Driggs Avenue Drop-off onlyOwl's Head Park* 68th Street and Colonial Road ChippingProspect Heights Community Farm 254 St. Marks Avenue, between Underhill Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue Drop-off onlyProspect Park* Third Street and Prospect Park West ChippingProspect Park* Park circle at Parkside Avenue ChippingRed Hook Park Lorraine Street and Henry Street Drop-off onlySt. John's Recreation Center Bergen Street between Troy Avenue and Schenectady Avenue Drop-off onlySunset Park 44th Street and 6th Avenue Drop-off onlyTransmitter Park Greenpoint Avenue between West Street and the East River Drop-off onlyWashington Park Third Street and Fifth Avenue Drop-off onlyBennett Park West 185th Street and Fort Washington Avenue Drop-off onlyCarl Schurz Park* East 86th Street and East End Avenue ChippingCentral Park West 65th Street and Central Park West Drop-off onlyCentral Park* West 81st Street and Central Park West, at the bridle path ChippingCentral Park East 106th Street and Fifth Avenue Drop-off onlyCorlears Hook Park Jackson Street and Cherry Street, at the FDR Drive Drop-off onlyFort Tryon Park* Anne Loftus Playground at Dyckman Street and Broadway ChippingInwood Hill Park Isham Street and Seaman Avenue Drop-off onlyJackie Robinson Park West 145th Street and Edgecombe Avenue Drop-off onlyJ Hood Wright Park West 173rd Street, close to Haven Avenue Drop-off onlyMarcus Garvey Park 122nd Street and Madison Avenue Drop-off onlyMorningside Park West 123rd Street and Morningside Avenue Drop-off onlyRiverside Park* West 83rd Street and Riverside Drive ChippingSherman Creek Center 3725 10th Avenue, north of Dyckman Street Drop-off onlyStuyvesant Town * 20th Street at 20th Street Loop east of First Avenue ChippingTompkins Square Park* East 7th Street between Avenue A and Avenue B ChippingUnion Square Park East 14th Street between Broadway and Park Avenue Drop-off onlyWashington Square Park* Fifth Avenue and Washington Square North ChippingAstoria Park* 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue ChippingBrookville Park* Brookville Boulevard between Caney Road and 144th Avenue ChippingCaptain Mario Fajardo Playground Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue Drop-off onlyCunningham Park* 196th Place and Union Turnpike ChippingForest Park* Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard ChippingHunter's Point South Park* LIC Landing Events Space at 51st Avenue and Center Boulevard ChippingJuniper Valley Park* 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South ChippingQueensbridge Park Vernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park Greenway Drop-off onlyRockaway Beach Beach 94th Street and Shore Front Parkway Drop-off onlyRockaway Beach Parking lot at Beach 11th Street Drop-off onlyRoy Wilkins Park Park entrance at Merrick Boulevard and Foch Boulevard Drop-off onlyTravers Park* 78th Street at 34th Avenue ChippingWindmuller Park Lawrence Virgilio Playground at 39th Drive and 54th Street Drop-off onlyStaten IslandClove Lakes Park* Cheshire Place and Clove Road ChippingConference House Park* Parking lot at Hylan Boulevard and Satterlee Street ChippingFather Macris Park Fahy Avenue and Lambert's Lane Drop-off onlyMidland Beach* Parking lot #6 at Father Capodanno Boulevard and Graham Boulevard ChippingSilver Lake Tennis House University Place and Revere Street Drop-off onlySummit Avenue Parking Lot Across from 105 Summit Avenue Drop-off onlyTompkinsville Park* Bay Street and Victory Boulevard ChippingTappen Park Bay Street and Canal Street Drop-off onlyWillowbrook Park Richmond Avenue and Eton Place Drop-off onlyWolfe's Pond Park Cornelia Avenue and Hylan Boulevard Drop-off onlyMulch is available at the chipping sites marked with an asterisk (*).