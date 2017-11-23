COMMUNITY & EVENTS

National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving, serves community dinner

David Novarro reports on how the National Action Network honored a wrongly accused man on Thanksgiving.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Reverend Al Sharpton's National Action Network (NAN) had its annual Thanksgiving community dinner.

It brought together residents, elected officials, and clergy and community leaders at NAN's House of Justice in Harlem.


A guest of honor was one of the so-called Central Park Five.

You'll recall the Central Park Five were wrongfully accused of rape and, at the time, President Trump called for them to receive the death penalty.

"Well Mr. President, on Thanksgiving Day, Cary Weiss, is one of those five young men," Sharpton said. "He lived to be here to serve in your hometown on Thanksgiving Day because of the people that stood up for him."

The event and food were open and free to all.

