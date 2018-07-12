COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New basketball court in Bronx hopes to 'slam dunk' litter

EMBED </>More Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on the new basketball court aiming to eliminate littering issues in the Bronx.

By
BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
A ribbon cutting ceremony and basketball giveaway were held at Haffen Park in the Baychester section of the Bronx Thursday for the unveiling of a revamped basketball court.

The freshly coated pavement and new backboards are meant to keep kids motivated and to care about their park and community.

Councilman Andy King has always been a proponent of clean neighborhoods, calling on residents to do a big cleanup on the 12th of each month.

Now, he's teamed up with the sanitation department to introduce 100 wastebaskets that look like basketball hoops. They're painted white and rimmed in orange and will be placed throughout Bronx parks and playgrounds.

The idea is to dunk your litter, just like you would a basketball.

The kids seem to like that idea. Swoosh!

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsbasketballlitteringBaychesterBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News