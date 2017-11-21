NEW YORK (WABC) --The holiday season is officially upon us, but not everyone is in the spirit. So if you're feeling bah humbug and looking for something to do besides cooking, eating or shopping, we've got a list of 7 things to do around NYC. Some are for adults only, while others can be fun for kids of all ages.
1. GO ON AN OCEAN ODYSSEY
The National Geographic Encounter Ocean Odyssey is now open in Times Square. Go on a breathtaking undersea journey and stare down a shark in Times Square?
The National Geographic Encounter is located at 226 W 44th St. Ticket prices are $39.50 plus tax for adults, $36.50 plus tax for seniors 65+ and $32.50 plus tax for kids 12 and under.
2. HIT THE LINKS, WARNING IT'S FOR ADULTS ONLY
A miniature golf course sits atop a New York City rooftop. Don't be fooled by its amusement park look though because Moxy Hotel's Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge is certainly not child's play.
The putt-putt course is called "Foreplay," which features life-size cartoon animal sculptures in suggestive poses.
Moxy Hotel's Magic Hour Rooftop & Bar is located at 485 7th Ave. (at 36th St.) in Times Square.
3. CHECK OUT THE WORLD'S MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE ART.
Grab your selfie stick and get in line to see Yayoi Kusama's exhibitions, "Festival of Life" and "Infinity Nets."
The "Festival of Life" exhibitions can be found at 525 and 533 West 19th Street in Chelsea and "Infinity Nets" at 34 East 69th Street on the Upper East Side.
4. SEE WHAT NEW YORK COULD'VE BEEN
"Never Built New York" invites visitors to take a look at different prints, models, animations and installations featuring Manhattan as you have never seen it before.
Admission to the Queens Museum at the New York City Building is a suggested fee of $8 for adults, $4 for seniors and free for students and children under 18.
5. HANG ON!
The Bronx Zoo unveils a new Treetop Adventure. Go flying down a 400 foot zip line across the Bronx River.
The two hour climb is $64.95.
6. THE BUTTERFLIES ARE BACK!
The American Museum of Natural History's Butterfly Conservatory returns for it's 20th year and features 500 butterflies.
The cost of admission to the Museum and the Butterfly exhibit is $28 for adults, $22.50 for seniors and students, and $16.50 for children.
7. TOUR THE OLDEST PET CEMETERY.
The Hartsdale Pet Cemetery is the oldest pet cemetery in the United States. Even celebrity pets are buried here.
Visitors are encouraged to walk around the grounds.
