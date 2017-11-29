COMMUNITY & EVENTS

NYPD honors 18 unheralded officers

By
MANHATTAN (WABC) --
With pride, commitment and respect, the NYPD in a special ceremony honored 18 unheralded police officers who made the supreme sacrifice.

"Their sacrifices were not properly memorialized by our NYPD family. That wasn't right but today that changes," said Commissioner James O'Neill, NYPD.

In the NYPD's Hall of Heroes, lined with large bronze plaques, 900 fallen police officers dating back to 1849 were honored on Wednesday, reading the newest names they added the 18 officers.

Detective George Caccavale was in the transit police when he was killed in June of 1976. His daughter Carla and her family were here to see him honored.

"Detective George Caccavale was killed when I was 20 days old. So for us this is a long time in the making. And to have my father memorialized as the hero he was means a tremendous amount to myself and my entire family," Carla said.

The oldest death was John Branangan who died in August of 1869. Sergeant Thomas O'Grady was in the mounted unit when he was killed in August of 1916.

"We knew he died on duty. We saw the pictures in the paper when we were children and it seems like it's coming full circle," said Tom Donovan, Officer O'Grady's grandson.

Transit Officer William Martin died in 2011 from injuries he received after being beaten by a homeless man in 1981.

"It's been something that would have made my father proud. He was always proud of being a police officer and we are just very grateful," said Kathleen Riordan, Martin's daughter.

Remembered now by their police family, these fallen officers are honored as they should be.

"The function of these plaques is for us, the survivors, to understand that it's our duty to make sure the rest of New York City and indeed the world never forgets the lives of our fallen finest," Commissioner O'Neill said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsnypdpolice officerawardNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
Winter's Eve launches holiday season on the Upper West Side
Eyewitness News Update
More Community & Events
Top Stories
School stabbing suspect released after judge lowers bail
Matt Lauer fired for 'inappropriate sexual behavior'
Police questioning person of interest in nurse stabbing
Newborn's body found as family puts up Christmas lights
Dog stolen at gunpoint while being walked in NJ
Garrison Keillor fired over alleged improper behavior
Homeless hero to get new home, dream truck, trust funds
Tampa serial killings suspect has ties to NY area
Show More
Thousands of flights without pilots after scheduling glitch
Breastfeeding mom at Disneyland sparks mixed reaction
Heed this warning if you have the newest Mac OS
Suspect charged in Galleria Mall shooting that injured 2
Search continues for missing North Carolina girl
More News
Photos
Sweet satisfaction: This NYC spot has 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos