COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Giant observation wheel plans in motion again for Staten Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Michelle Charlesworth reports on updated plans for a Staten Island observation wheel.

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --
Plans for an observation wheel on Staten Island are in motion once again, after the developer fired the construction company working on the massive structure.

The developer is reportedly in talks with American Bridge Company to pick up the project.

That's the same construction company that built the Las Vegas High Roller -- the world's tallest observation wheel.

There are high hopes on Staten Island, where the wheel will be nearly 100 feet taller than its Vegas counterpart.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventstourismStaten Island
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Eyewitness News Update
Eyewitness News Update
Update: Wedding venue's immediate closure disrupts two weddings
Yoga, ping pong make work fun at One World Trade Center
More Community & Events
Top Stories
4 officers among 12 overcome by CO in NJ home
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
A silent 'song' is climbing the iTunes charts
Security around Trump Tower remains tight during president's visit
LIST: Streets closures during President Trump's stay in NYC
3 people killed in 2-vehicle collision on Long Island
'Out for blood': Man arrested in plan to bomb Oklahoma bank
Woman gets OK for 'covfefe' license plate inspired by tweet
Show More
Cuomo considers charging drivers more to enter Manhattan
Simone Askew is first black woman to lead West Point cadets
Stunt driver dies while filming 'Deadpool 2'
Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
More News
Top Video
President Trump condemns KKK, neo-Nazis as 'thugs'
Eyewitness News Update
NJ officials look at banning 'beach spreading' tent networks
Mom previously accused Virginia driver of beating her; Bail denied
More Video