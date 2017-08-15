STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) --Plans for an observation wheel on Staten Island are in motion once again, after the developer fired the construction company working on the massive structure.
The developer is reportedly in talks with American Bridge Company to pick up the project.
That's the same construction company that built the Las Vegas High Roller -- the world's tallest observation wheel.
There are high hopes on Staten Island, where the wheel will be nearly 100 feet taller than its Vegas counterpart.