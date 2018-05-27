Old Westbury Gardens marks centennial of World War I

OLD WESTBURY, Long Island --You may recognize the grand estate at Old Westbury Gardens from many movies including Alfred Hitchcock's 'North by Northwest.'
The home is a National Historic Site open to visitors most of the year.
The President of Old Westbury Gardens says the country mansion is a rare display of the era. Most of the furniture, paintings and decor are still intact.
Visitors can step back in time to join John S Phipps and his family right inside their parlor.
Seventy acres of formal gardens including a walled English Garden grace the 200-acre property in Old Westbury Long Island.
This year, Old Westbury Gardens is marking the centennial of World War I.
"A lot of the residents of Old Westbury and throughout the North Shore of Long Island enlisted," says Director of Visitor Services Paul Hunchak.
Hunchak is putting the finishing touches on the exhibit which opens at the end of June.
Special events will take place throughout June with the full WWI exhibit opening June 23rd.
The weekend will be filled with music, celebrations and interactive displays. The exhibit stays open until October.
