Perhaps the only time you'll get away with dunking an officer is on "National Night Out."The first Tuesday of every August, communities are invited to join their local precincts for an evening of summer fun."I feel more secure with NYPD here, nothing bad will happen here, I feel protected," said Raymond Romero, 11 years old."I think it's a good idea and something good for the kids to keep them off the streets," said Anissa Sheppard, a resident.This year, the mayor and police commissioner paid a special visit to the 46th precinct in the Bronx."They experienced such tremendous loss since July 5th's brutal murder of Miosotis Familia," Commissioner James O'Neill said.The 48-year-old dedicated officer and single mother was savagely gunned down inside a marked police vehicle just hours after the July 4th fireworks last month.Tuesday night, her three children were reminded they are not alone."Her daughter Genesis, her son Peter, her daughter Leila, thank you again for all of their family now, right?" Mayor Bill de Blasio said.The now motherless children did not address the crowd, but it was heartwarming to see them smile. Indeed, there were many smiles on the Grand Concourse as kids cut loose with the police."Everybody has job and wants to get home and be safe. We could all do this together," said Alejandro Rolon, a resident.Rolon brought his two young twins Evan and Aaron in their favorite police car, which is now a tribute to the 46th precinct and Miosotis Familia.The mayor also announced that going forward, bullet resistant doors and windows will be installed on all police command vehicles.Det. Familia is continuing to make a difference posthumously.