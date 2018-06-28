COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Justice for Junior: NYC Police Foundation establishes scholarship in honor of Junior

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York City Police Foundation is establishing a new scholarship in honor of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

The 15-year-old's life came to a tragic end when he was murdered outside a Bronx bodega on June 20, but he had dreamed of one day becoming a police officer.

The New York City Police Foundation Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Memorial College Fund will provide two NYPD Explorer high school graduates with $5,000 to go toward school and tuition costs.

RELATED: Justice for Junior: Social media plays key role in investigation

"The murder of Junior has sent shockwaves of sadness across our city," Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. "Junior's life was taken too soon, but it will not be in vain. This scholarship will help more young New Yorkers learn about law enforcement and public service, and ensure that Junior's legacy will never be forgotten."

Junior dreamed of becoming an NYPD detective and enrolled in the NYPD Explorer's program as a teenager, his first step in pursuing his dream

"There is no better way to honor a young man whose stated dream was to become one of the greatest detectives in the world than by establishing a memorial scholarship in his honor," NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill said.

The president of the New York City Police Foundation said she hopes this scholarship will allow Junior's name to live on.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsnypdjustice for juniorscholarshipeducationNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Parent musical theater group prepares to take the stage
Mom takes stunning photos of son's NYC adventures
SPONSORED: ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Downton Abbey Exhibition
Ryan Seacrest pays special visit to Children's Hospital
New Bronx basketball court hopes to 'slam dunk' litter
More Community & Events
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News