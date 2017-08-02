New York's governor is on a mission to bring Jones Beach on Long Island back to its former glory, as part of an initiative to get the state parks system up to snuff.Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited the beach Wednesday, and also touted improvements made under his New York Parks 2020 initiative - a multi-year, nearly $1 billion restoration effort.There are now ping pong tables, shuffleboard and bocce courts along the boardwalk. Soon, there will be free swimming lessons at the newly renovated pool.Rose Harvey/State Parks and Recreation"Next year, what you're going to see is the boardwalk café," Rose Harvey with State Parks and Recreation said. "2004 it was completely dilapidated and taken down. It was a hole in the sand. That is an $18 million construction."The governor gave his speech at the West Bath House, which used to be the old dining hall when the park first opened in 1929. The building eventually fell into disrepair, but it's been renovated and now serves as a restaurant and bar."We'll be adding solar panels," Gov. Cuomo said. "This will be the first state park in the country that will be energy neutral."The 2020 initiative is a $900 million plan that seeks to modernize and improve parks across the state.