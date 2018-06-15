COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bronx street renamed for FDNY EMT killed in the line of duty

Yadira Arroyo was killed last year when a man with a history of mental illness stole her ambulance and ran her over with it.

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
A street in the Bronx was renamed Friday in honor of Yadira Arroyo, an FDNY EMT who was killed in the line of duty.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over the ceremony in Morrisania section.

A sign at Boston Road and East 169th Street is now co-named in honor of Arroyo.
Marcus Solis reports on the special honor for Yadira Arroyo who was killed in the line of duty.


The 14-year veteran was killed last year when a man with a history of mental illness stole her ambulance and ran her over with it.

Jose Rodriguez is charged with first degree murder, grand larceny and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.

Yadi, as she was known, was remembered as a loving mother of four boys and as a skilled medic whose work at Station 26 was a calling, not a job.

Earlier this year, more than 100 EMTs and paramedics gathered to mark the one year anniversary of her death.

