CORAM, New York (WABC) --A Christmas lights street show is shining brightly in one New York town.
5 Forest Lane in Coram celebrates the holiday season with 100,000 lights. Two homes on the block are decked out with colorful lights and animated characters.
The illuminating light show consists of 200 computer-controlled channels dancing to 13 songs during the show, including "Let It Go" from Disney's Frozen, "Wishes" from the fireworks show at Disney as well as those classic Christmas tunes.
Thomas Fleming and his wife Maria are the masterminds behind Forest Lane Lights.
"We both love decorating and five years ago, we decided to do animated lighting and bring joy to the community," Fleming said.
Their passion for the Christmas spirit is so deep that in 2013, Fleming made the lights dance to their song, Firehouse's "Love of a Lifetime," and proposed to his wife in front of a crowd of spectators.
Up until this year, Fleming's house was the main attraction, but he got permission from his neighbor to adorn their home.
"It is our lights and equipment," Fleming said. "He (neighbor) just lets us use his house and yard as a canvas."
Not only is the decorating done to spread joy, but to also help raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. Visitors are able to make donations at the light show.
Forest Lane Lights runs through January 7. The lights usually get turned on by 5 p.m.