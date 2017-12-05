UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --A new immersive experience at the American Museum of Natural History has visitors experiencing their senses in a whole new way. "Our Senses: An Immersive Experience," has 11 'funhouse-like galleries' as the museum describes it, looks at how the brain makes sense of the world around us.
In one gallery, the focus is balance. Visitors will discover what happens when our senses disagree. For example, your feet a flat floor beneath them, but your eyes will see walls and a floor that appears to curve and ripple. Museum-goers will be wondering if they can trust what their senses are telling them.
In another gallery, you will have a chance to hear secret sounds, a variety of animals sounds that under normal circumstances, humans cannot hear.
The exhibit is appropriate for all ages.
"Our Senses: An Immersive Experience" is considered a special exhibition. So visitors will have to pay extra.
Tickets for general admission and Our Senses will cost $28 for adults, $22.50 for students/seniors and$16.50 children ages 2-12. Museum admission is free to all New York City school and camp groups.
The American Museum of Natural History is located at Central Park West at 79th Street on the Upper West Side.